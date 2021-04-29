Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $994 million to $1.014 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.80 million.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.840-1.980 EPS.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -119.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $65.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.78.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

