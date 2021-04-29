Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $95.81, but opened at $101.21. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 2,466 shares.

The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after buying an additional 233,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

