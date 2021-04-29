Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 2,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.05. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,371 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.56% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.