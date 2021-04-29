Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.