Meta Reaches Market Cap of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

