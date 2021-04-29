MetaHash (MHC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.36 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $95.05 million and $1.36 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00290203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $605.68 or 0.01119353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.68 or 0.00725696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,191.58 or 1.00150293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,689,888,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,520,381,090 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.