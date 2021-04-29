Metal Price Hits $3.80 (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $249.55 million and $45.18 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00007190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00067049 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00079063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00075744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00820105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00097531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

