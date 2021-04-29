Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Trading Down 0.9%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 232,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 484,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $386.67 million and a P/E ratio of -74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 9.21.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

