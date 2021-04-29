Meter Governance Reaches Market Cap of $12.78 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.51 or 0.00010320 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

