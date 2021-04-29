Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a $50.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s previous close.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,511. Methanex has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $5,345,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $36,165,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

