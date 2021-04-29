Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Releases Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

MEOH stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Methanex has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

