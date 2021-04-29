Methanex (TSE:MX) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.00.

TSE MX traded down C$3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,264. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$17.85 and a twelve month high of C$62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.97.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.6500003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

