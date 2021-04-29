Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at Raymond James

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.75.

Shares of MX traded down C$4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 552,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.97. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$17.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.6500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

