Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in April

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.0 days.

OTCMKTS MTTWF traded down $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Metro has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

