Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in April

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.0 days.
OTCMKTS MTTWF traded down $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Metro has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.
Metro Company Profile
