Metronome (MET) Price Tops $3.86

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $44.82 million and $177,781.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00007282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00280725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.48 or 0.01103424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00026191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.77 or 0.00709410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,990.21 or 1.00038147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

