Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.03

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.03 and last traded at $62.80, with a volume of 723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCB. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $523.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $447,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $2,631,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

