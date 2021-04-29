Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.03

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.03 and last traded at $62.80, with a volume of 723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCB. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
The stock has a market cap of $523.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $447,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $2,631,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
