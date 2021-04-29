MFA Financial (MFA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, analysts expect MFA Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.39 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

