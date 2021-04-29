MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. 71,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

