M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.20 ($2.68).

MNG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 238 ($3.11) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

MNG opened at GBX 212.94 ($2.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 108.90 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.61. The company has a market cap of £5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a GBX 12.23 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 5.96%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 377,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total value of £785,289.44 ($1,025,985.68).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

