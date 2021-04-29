M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MGPUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, January 29th.

MGPUF stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

