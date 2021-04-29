MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $53.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.81.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $42.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

