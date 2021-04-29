MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 111883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.81.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $442,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 296.3% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 408,628 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 807.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

