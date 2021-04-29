Michael Curt Scholz Sells 159,500 Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) insider Michael Curt Scholz sold 159,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$24,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,539,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,944,821.08.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 136,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$20,652.45.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Curt Scholz sold 200,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 80,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$14,104.00.

Shares of CMB stock remained flat at $C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday. 32,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40. CMC Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

