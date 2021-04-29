Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,869 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Microchip Technology worth $35,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $154.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

