Microchip Technology (MCHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.67-1.79 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.67-1.79 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCHP opened at $154.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

