MicroMoney Price Tops $0.0259 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $408,905.71 and approximately $142,620.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

