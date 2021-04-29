Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.