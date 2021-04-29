Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 715,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,585,420. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

