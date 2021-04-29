MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Down 6.9%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 273,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 170,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.17.

