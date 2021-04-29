Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $254.56 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $171.88 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

