Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,831 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 634,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 173,291 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,146 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.23. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $171.88 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

