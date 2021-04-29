MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 11%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price traded down 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.68. 242,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,536,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.
The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.18 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
