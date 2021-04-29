MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 11%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price traded down 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.68. 242,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,536,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.18 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

