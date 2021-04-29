Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the March 31st total of 506,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Millendo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 36,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLND. SVB Leerink downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLND. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 362,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

