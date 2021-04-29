Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Short Interest Update

Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 784,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCELQ traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 230,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,464. Millennium Cell has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About Millennium Cell

Millennium Cell, Inc, a development stage company, develops hydrogen batteries for use primarily in portable electronic devices for the military, medical, industrial, and consumer markets. The hydrogen batteries comprise a fuel cell and hydrogen storage technology. The fuel blends used in the hydrogen battery technology include combination of water, sodium borohydride, and other chemicals.

