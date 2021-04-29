Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $38.15

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.15, but opened at $40.65. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TIGO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

