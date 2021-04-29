Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.21. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

MIME traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,414. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,985. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mimecast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.