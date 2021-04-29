MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Shares of MDXG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.