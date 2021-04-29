MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Down to $10.71

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $10.20. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 7,653 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

