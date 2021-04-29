Minerals Technologies (MTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MTX opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $81.89.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King increased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

