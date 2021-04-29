Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0151 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $58.12 million and $140,516.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00062893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00280009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.21 or 0.01125465 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,045,353,860 coins and its circulating supply is 3,840,144,293 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

