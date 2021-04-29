Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Market Cap Reaches $31.72 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for $238.40 or 0.00445407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $31.72 million and approximately $128,654.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00067716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00295026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.84 or 0.01141231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00026825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.57 or 0.00727830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,808.63 or 1.00530796 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 133,060 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

