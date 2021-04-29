Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.48 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for approximately $707.96 or 0.01307997 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $37.48 million and $29,299.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00063046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00278889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.71 or 0.01120919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.98 or 0.00731584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,189.10 or 1.00117124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 52,947 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

