Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.8 days.

MRVGF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 2,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. Mirvac Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

