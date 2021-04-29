Misonix (MSON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of Misonix stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Misonix has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $330.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

