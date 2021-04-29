Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 331.25 ($4.33).

A number of brokerages have commented on MAB. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Insiders purchased a total of 118 shares of company stock worth $37,719 in the last quarter.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.48. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -11.97.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.