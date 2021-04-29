Mithril Trading 38.1% Higher Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Mithril has a market cap of $126.66 million and approximately $116.97 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00013344 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00359996 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005697 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

