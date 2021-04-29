Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

MITSY traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $411.33. 2,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.21 and its 200 day moving average is $385.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $268.27 and a one year high of $450.95.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

