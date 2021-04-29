MMOCoin (MMO) Price Reaches $0.0107

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $731,036.62 and $558.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000140 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

