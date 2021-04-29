MOBOX Price Down 38.1% Over Last Week (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market cap of $12.69 million and $1.19 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00294843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.30 or 0.01133808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00727481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.02 or 1.00442216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s total supply is 399,949,076 coins and its circulating supply is 8,957,743 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

