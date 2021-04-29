Modern Investment Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Million (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $2.43 million and $3,055.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00039597 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003168 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,454,735 coins and its circulating supply is 3,954,735 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars.

